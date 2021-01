Michigan Matters: Year End 2020

Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Rocky Raczkowski, Chair of the Oakland County Republican Party, Peter Bhatia , Vice President of the Detroit Free Press, and Darci McConnell, of McConnell Communications Inc.about a year marked by pandemic, an election and more.

IT includes holiday reel of MM guests and CBS staff.