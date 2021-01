Thousands rally in Baghdad a year since Iran general’s killing

Thousands of Iraqis converged on a landmark square in central Baghdad on theanniversary of the killing of a powerful Iranian general and a top Iraqimilitia leader in a US drone strike.

The killing of general Qassim Soleimaniand Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in 2020 pushed Tehran and Washington perilouslyclose to all-out conflict and sparked outrage in Iraq, leading parliament topass a non-binding resolution days later calling for the expulsion of allforeign troops.