Lin Wood's Tweet That VP Pence Should Be Executed Too Much For Some Party Faithful

Attorney Lin Wood tweeted on Friday that Vice President Mike Pence should be arrested for treason and executed by firing squad.

The staunch supporter of President Donald Trump also blamed Chief Justice John Roberts and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the election results.

According to Business Insider, Wood's remarks triggered some Republicans to issue tweets to distance themselves from him.

Among them were Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, and the conservative high school student Nicholas Sandmann.

In recent weeks, Wood has filed or joined lawsuits to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Wood has also cited conspiracy theories in the past.