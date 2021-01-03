McConnell, Pelosi's Homes Vandalized After $2K Stimulus Checks Fail To Appear

The homes of both US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been vandalized.

CNN reports the incidents took place after the Senate stalled Friday on increasing stimulus checks to $2,000 for millions of Americans.

Pelosi and McConnell are the two highest-ranking members of Congress.

After McConnell's Louisville home was marked with graffiti early Saturday morning, the Kentucky Republican denounced the incident as a "radical tantrum." CNN reports police say an unidentified suspect or suspects vandalized one of Pelosi's homes in San Francisco.

The person or persons painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig's head on the sidewalk.