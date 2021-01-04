PSA shareholders approve mega-merger with Fiat

Shareholders in Peugeot owner PSA gave the green light on Monday to the French company's merger with Fiat Chrysler (FCA), one of the last steps towards creating the world's fourth largest automaker.
Ciara Lee reports.
The marriage of carmakers PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is built on the promise of cost-savings in the capital-hungry..
VÉLIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: Groupe PSA (Paris:UG): IMPORTANT NOTICE By reading the..