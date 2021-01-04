Florida to identify large-scale sites for COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

Calling the next two months "crunch time," Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis on Monday said he wants to identify large-scale sites throughout the state where mass COVID-19 vaccinations can take place.
At the press conference, Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya said JMH will make COVID vaccination appointments available on..
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the coronavirus vaccine rollout plan during a Wednesday morning visit to Palm Beach County.