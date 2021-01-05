The Truth About Childbirth, with Midwife Marley and Clotilde Rebecca Addy

The first rule about fight club is you don't talk about fight club.

Often it feels like the same principle applies when it comes to giving birth – the majority of women have little or no clue what to expect until they are pregnant and, well, then it’s a bit late. For our first episode of 2021 we wanted to change that, having an open and, yes, at times, uncomfortable conversation about giving birth.

We speak to Midwife Marley about the realities of birth and hear from Clotilde Rebeccca Addy, co-founder of the Five x More project, about the fact that Black women are five times more likely to die during childbirth.

