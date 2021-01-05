Crypto Currency fraud unearthed, mastermind held by Delhi Police

Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested accused Umesh Verma from IGI Airport for cheating and misappropriation of funds obtained on the pretext of Crypto Currency.

Accused hosted their own website and connected APP 'Pluto Exchange' for sale purchase of their new Crypto Currency launched in the name of 'COIN ZARUS'.

They induced people to invest on pretext of giving higher returns and assured that their value would increase manifold.

The accused also allured the victims by offering commission on introducing more clients to his business.

Believing the assurances and promises of the accused persons as correct, victims invested huge amounts with them.

However, the accused persons did not give the promised return and post dated cheques issued to them were dishonoured on presentation.

Subsequently, they closed their offices and ran away.

Accused Umesh Verma changed his residential addresses frequently to avoid the victims and finally shifted in Dubai.

The investigative team arrested the Umesh Verma from IGI Airport as he arrived from Dubai.

Further investigations are on to unearth the entire conspiracy, recover the siphoned off money and identify the role played by the other accused involved in the fraud.