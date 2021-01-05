Group Plans Rally to End Gov. Holcomb's COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

A political organization established by 2020 gubernatorial candidate Donald Rainwater plans to rally outside of the Indiana State Capitol on Tuesday in opposition of Gov.
Eric Holcomb's COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, calling the order an unconstitutional erosion of essential Hoosier liberties.
