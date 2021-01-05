Skilled to Work: Looking back on 2020 and forward to new careers in 2021

20-20 brought many industries to their knees and left thousands of people jobless... and skilled to work was here to let our viewers know who was still hiring in our pandemic riddled economy.... in this week's edition wtva's sydney darden takes a look back at which industries thrived and where you could find your next job in the new year... std."

Nats factory noises from factory jobs... nats laughing to upbeat office administration... 2020's skilled to work brought you job fields in your area that are still growing and hiring..even at the height of the pandemic.

And the people who were able to break into the field.

Sot david goree, student- "this would be a new career path for me," sot joseph schaefer, student- "come out here and better yourself.

There is plenty of options out here."

And revealed which industries are expected to continue thriving going into the new year.

Sot-becky kelly, continuing education specialist, icc "nursing assistants are in demand."

For the people looking to master manual labor...the upholstery industry is expected to grow more than 6 percent in next six years.

With businesses like fusion furniture looking to hire people with an hourly pay up to 30 dollars an hour.

And for the cubicle friendly the department of labor project the secretarial field will add thousands of jobs in 20-21.

And job experts expect the medical administration filed to grow a whopping 32 percent by 2029.

Professions behind the curtain like nursing assistant, lab technician and emts are also looking for people to join them on the front lines during the fight against the corona virus.

But with dozens of other viable profession right in your back yard...local community colleges are there to help you every step of the way.

Nats in tupelo, sydney darden wtva 9 news.

Itawamba, northeast and east mississippi community colleges all offer a range of training programs for the fields of work you just saw and more.... you can find a link for all of them on our website....wtva dot com... "two