Search Party Season 4 Trailer

Search Party Season 4 - Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: In the SEARCH PARTY: Season 4, Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends.

Meanwhile, Portia (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; Elliott (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and Drew (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park.

As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media posts suggest, they must decide whether or not to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party -- but this time, for Dory.

Starring Alia Shawkat, John Early, John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner, Cole Escola release date January 14, 2021 (on HBO MAX)