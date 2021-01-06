Fmr Raider defensive back named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021

Charles Woodson named Pro Football Hall Of Fame finalist for 2021
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
A big honor this morning for former Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson. He was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of..
FOOTBALL.... HALL OF FAME'S....CLASS OF 20-21..DEFENSIVE LINEMAN....RICHARD SEYMOUR AND FORMERCOACH.....TOM FLORES.... JOIN WOODSON....AS FINALISTS.... AS WELL..THE CLASS OF 20-21 WILL BEREVEALED....SATURDAY, FEBRUARY - 6-TH...THE DAY BEFORE...."THE SUPER BOWL".THE RUNNIN' REBELS ARE BACK TO
