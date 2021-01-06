Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, January 10, 2021

Fmr Raider defensive back named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:20s 0 shares 1 views
Fmr Raider defensive back named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021
Fmr Raider defensive back named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021
A proud night for Raider Nation!

FOOTBALL.... HALL OF FAME'S....CLASS OF 20-21..DEFENSIVE LINEMAN....RICHARD SEYMOUR AND FORMERCOACH.....TOM FLORES.... JOIN WOODSON....AS FINALISTS.... AS WELL..THE CLASS OF 20-21 WILL BEREVEALED....SATURDAY, FEBRUARY - 6-TH...THE DAY BEFORE...."THE SUPER BOWL".THE RUNNIN' REBELS ARE BACK TO

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage