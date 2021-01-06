India Vs Australia: Tim Paine hints return of opener David Warner in Sydney Test |Oneindia News

Australia captain Tim Paine said opening batsman David Warner is a crucial member of the side as he protects the middle-order and brings in high intensity to whatever he does for the team.

Paine's remark comes as Australia get ready to lock horns with India in the third Test of the four-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), set to begin from January 7.

Regular openers David Warner and Will Pucovski were both injured and the duo had to miss the first two Tests against India, but both batsmen are likely to return for the third Test.

#AustraliaCaptainTimPaine #DavidWarner