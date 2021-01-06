Law enforcement now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, agencies taking different approaches

Here locally, several law enforcement officers have taken their first dose.

I talked with three local law enforcement leaders here in tippecanoe county.

Two got vaccinated yesterday -- one is going today.

But what i'm learning is these leaders are each approaching the process differently.

Some are making it a priority for officers while others say it's a choice.

:24 :39 1:25 nat: you want a countdown or just go for it?

Just go for it.

M: west lafayette police chief troy harris is officially one of first, first responders to take the covid-19 vaccine in tippecanoe county.

T: this is the first step to a new normal.

M: as the battle against coronavirus continues globally, he believes this vaccine is a strong way to win the fight.

T: i've encouraged all of our staff, all our officers to get it and i thought it was important that i go first to show how important i thought it was.

M: tippecanoe county sheriff bob goldsmith also got his first dose of the vaccine.

B: at first i was on the fence, and then i was like absolutely not and then i thought about it more and if there's anything i can do to protect myself and my family that's what i want to do.

M: while chief harris is encouraging his officers to get vaccinated, he says it's their choice.

Sheriff goldsmith, however, says he doesn't want to pursued his deputies one way or the other.

B: it's a choice, that they need to make on their own and i'm not going to do anything to persuade them and either way, it's a decision they need to make.

M: lafayette police chief patrick flannelly is taking the opposite approach.

Although none of these agencies can legally force their officers to take the vaccine -- he says he's expecting his officers to take it and those with underlying health issues or religious restrictions are the only exception.

P: they're running from call to call everyday they're going from one home to another.

For them there's no way to avoid this.

M: he says they're required they get shots against hepatitis and other viral infections they could come in contact with on the job -- and the covid vaccine shouldn't be seen any differently.

P: the fda has approves these vaccines.

There's been no information or no evidence to suggest that there's any more danger from these vaccines than any other vaccine.

For officers getting vaccinated this week -- second doses will be administered in four to six weeks.

First responders are among the phase one group of eligible people to be vaccinated.

There are a total of three phases according to the cdc.

