With the 69th season officially happening, the Fort Wayne Komets announced several safety protocols that will be in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 and limit any interruptions throughout the reduced season.

Allen county will see its first professional team play in 10 months.tonight - the komets are getting ready to return for its first of 50 game february 12th.the announcement was made this afternoon.the komets' 69th season will have a number of safety protocols in place.

Capacity inside the allen county war memorial coliseum is capped to 25 percent... which is two thousand 6 hundred 19 people.fans can't eat or drink outside their seats.those u-v lighting and elevator improvements we showed you last night on fox 55 are in place.and no affiliate players can play this year.