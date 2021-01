Malachi Kirby & Shaun Parkes Talk 'Small Axe: Mangrove'

Steve McQueen's anthology "Small Axe" is getting a lot of buzz on Amazon Prime Video.

One of the five films, "Mangrove", chronicles the trial of the Mangrove nine, who were accused of starting a riot with London police in 1970.

While speaking to ET Canada's Keshia Chante, stars Malachi Kirby and Shaun Parkes discuss the film's parallels to today's Black Lives Matter movement.