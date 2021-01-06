'This Is Our Shot': Rep. Ilhan Omar, Following Georgia Runoffs, Calls For Mobilization For Change
The ballots are still being counted in Georgia, but a number of outlets -- including CBS News -- are projecting Republican Sen.

Kelly Loeffler will be defeated by her Democratic challenger Rev.

Raphael Warnock.

Katie Johnston reports.