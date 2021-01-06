Private Payroll Numbers Drop for First Time Since April

Payroll service company ADP released the December payroll figures on Wednesday.

According to ADP, private payrolls decreased in December by 123,000.

Wall Street economists were anticipating a growth of 60,000.

Job growth had been upward bound for seven months until December.

Of the 19.4 million workers laid off in April at the beginning of the pandemic, ... ... 9.9 million have been rehired.

Recent COVID-19 surges around the world have led to severe lockdown measures in countries such as Scotland and Britain.

As of Wednesday, more than 21 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus