Biden To Nominate Merrick Garland As Attorney General

Politico and AP are reporting that Joe Biden has found his attorney general.

Biden will nominate Judge Merrick Garland as his attorney general.

Garland has been a judge on the US Court of Appeals in Washington, DC, since 1997.

He began his legal career at the Justice Department under President Jimmy Carter in the 1970s.

In March 2016 Pres.

Barack Obama nominated him to succeed Antonin Scalia to the Supreme court.

His nomination was scuttled after Republicans stonewalled it.