Healthcare workers receive second COVID-19 vaccination

Three weeks after becoming the first people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Singing River Health System frontline healthcare workers have now been fully vaccinated.

In December, these Singing River Health System frontline healthcare workers were given the Pfizer vaccine as a part of phase 1-A of vaccination distribution.

Exactly 21 days later, they received their booster shots, completing the vaccination process. For Singing River Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Roth, it was a moment that has been a long time coming.

Dr. Randy Roth, SRHS Chief Medical Officer: "It was a breath of fresh air.

I feel relieved.

And I'm looking forward to getting behind this by the spring and early summer." "I feel great.

I trust the research.

I trust the studies.

I trust the- studies.

I know people- - - - who have been involved with - them.

My message to the patient- population out- there is when offered the - vaccine, please take it."

On Wednesday the Mississippi State Department of Health announced the beginning of Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccination distribution.

As a result, Singing River Health System will now begin vaccinating coast residents 75 and older beginning Thursday.

Singing River has about 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine they hope to administer to those who qualify for this next stage of distribution as quickly as possible. Lee Bond, Singing River Health System CEO: "Getting those people that are 75 and older vaccinated is-- that's probably the most important category of all to me, to get those folks-- because they're the most vulnerable." The next shipment of vaccines that will be used in Phase 1-B will be the Pfizer vaccine and are scheduled to arrive Monday at Singing River. With both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being administered at one hospital and each vaccine having a different timeline for its respective booster shot, Singing River has relied on an electronic health record system called Epic to keep everything in order. Lee Bond, Singing River Health System CEO: "We have this electronic health record called Epic.

It is very clear and crisp which vaccine was used and when you come back.

It's the greatest system in the world and it makes it relatively easy for our pharmacy team to ensure that it's precisely correct." If you qualify for a vaccination as a part of Phase 1-B, you can set up an appointment with Singing River by calling 228-809-5555.

- in pascagoula, grace boyles,- news 25.-