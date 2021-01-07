DeWine: Storm on Capitol an 'attack on rule of law'

Mike DeWine reflected on what he called a "gut-wrenching" moment in U.S. history, after a crowd of President Donald Trump's supporters broke through a police barricade and forced their way into the Congressional hall.

EARLIER THIS EVENING, I SPOKEWITH OHIO GOVERNOR MIKE DEWINE-- WHO SERVED IN CONGRESS FORMORE THAN TWO DECADES.

HE DIDNOT PULL PUNCHES WHEN TALKINGABOUT WHAT HAPPENED TODAY ATTHE CAPITOL -- CALLING THIS ADIRECT ATTACK ON THECONSTITUTION.

HE ALSO OFFEREDTHIS MESSAGE OFUNITY."I want Americans toremember when they go to bedtonight, what a great countrythis is that we have more incommon with each other than wehave that separates us.Despite what appears to besome major divisions in thiscountry.

There certainly are.But we need to have respectfor the rule of law, respectfor our process, respect forour Constitution.

And each oneof us.

You know, those of usin office or those of us notin office, I think has anobligation to work hard everyday in a bipartisan way topull people together.