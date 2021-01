Matt Hancock foresees current lockdown will be the last one

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he believed the death rate would fall asthe vaccine is rolled out.

Asked if he thought this would be the “last of thelockdowns” because of the vaccines, Mr Hancock said: “I do, yes.” HealthSecretary Matt Hancock told MPs that people may need to have a coronavirusvaccine every six months.

But he said he believed this would be the lastlockdown that was required, because of the vaccines.