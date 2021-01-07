Skip to main content
Thursday, January 7, 2021

Burger King gets a new makeover

Burger King's branding is getting a Whopper of a makeover.

The fast food giant is changing its logo for the first time in more than two decades.

DITCHING THE BLUE CURVE BURGERKING HAS USED SINCE 19-99.THE MAKEOVER INCLUDES NEW FOODPACKAGING, NEW EMPLOYEEUNIFORMS, AND NEW SIGNAGE INREMODELED RESTAURANTS.THE FULL ROLL OUT OF BURGERKING'S 19-THOUSAND GLOBALRESTAURANTS WILL TAKE YEARS.FORCED TO WAIT LONGER FOR ASECOND STIMULUS CHECK.THE ISSUE CAUSING A DELAY FOR

