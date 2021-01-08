Kentucky.

### welcome in.

I'm tom kenny.

We thank you for joining us this evening.

And i'm veronica jean seltzer.

It's much quieter right now in washington d-c ... after a mob of pro- trump supporters held a violent assault yesterday on the u-s capitol.

But the chorus of those calling for president trump's removal from office is growing louder... including from members of his own party.

There are also more defections from his cabinet.... and now... there's word trump's senior administration officials are talking about invoking the 25th amendment.

Here's the latest in tonight's top story at five.

L3: top story white report: trump officals/lawmakers discuss his removal more cabinet members defect; t ... cabinet member elaine chao... who served as transportation secretary and is the wife of senator mitch mcconnell...announ ced she was resigning her post following wednesday's violent attack at the capitol... incited by the president.

She joins several other white house officials have resigned.... including trump's former chief of staff and current special envoy to northern ireland and his deputy national security advisor.

The associated press reports senior trump administration officials have began the discussions about the need to invoke the 25th amendment... which allows for the forceful removal of a president from power by his own cabinet.

Lawmakers on both sides... including democratic senator chuck schumer and republican representative adam kinzinger... calling for the vice president and cabinet to act... saying the president poses a threat to national security if he stays in office.

L3: top story white rep.

Adam kinzinger (r) illinois all indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself.

It is for that reason i call on the vice president and member of the cainet to make sure the next two weeks are safe for the american people and that we have a sane capitain of the ship.

L3: top story white report: trump officals/lawmakers discuss his removal more cabinet members defect; t ... and more fallout.... the president has been shut out of his facebook and instagram accounts for the rest of his presidency..

Facebook founder mark zuckerberg says... after the president incited a mob and touched off a deadly riot... the risk of allowing him to use the platform is too great.

Twitter also temporarily blocked the president's account... but there's no word on how long he will remain blocked.

In kentucky's capitol today.... increased police presence... one day after the violence in washington d-c.

Boxes:1x1 abc 36 studio frankfort location three location four abc 36's bobbi mcswine is live in frankfort.... bobbi... you've seen more state troopers than normal.

Right now i see two troopers behind me...they...and others...have been here since i got here around 1:30...and likely long before that.

I drove around the capitol earlier and saw more troopers...some parked...others circling the capitol.

I've reached out to kentucky state police, but haven't heard back yet.

But this comes after the violent protesting and rioting we saw in washington d.c.

Wednesday.

I spoke with a man who works in the capitol annex building.

He says he's lived in frankfort his whole life and hopes nothing like what happened in the nation's capitol happens here...but he can see prejudice causing tensions to rise.

L3: abc 36 news white james samuel lives in frankfort james samuel, lives in frankfort: "i mean i say it will later on, but right now it's pretty calm.

Violence.

You can talk it out if you figure it's going to go that far.

That's what i would do."

The chaos in d.c.

Also caused governor andy beshear to postpone his state of the commonwealth originally scheduled for wednesday.

That'll start tonight at 7...you can hear a recap tonight on abc 36 news at 11.

Live in frankfort... bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

### ots image:right covid-19 bill coronavirus 10.jpg kentucky's house republicans have passed a bill that will keep the governor from from temporarily closing schools and businesses during the pandemic.

L3: abc 36 news white hb1: schools &amp; businesses can stay open during pandemic republican-led house pass ... house bill one allows businesses and schools to stay open during the pandemic if they meet c-d-c guidelines.

This is one of several bills introduced this legislative session that looks to limit the power of the governor.

The bill now heads to the senate where it is expected to pass.

Both chambers are led by republicans.

Ots image:left lexington covid-19 cases coronavirus 5.jpg lexington is seeing one of its largest single-day jumps in covid cases... with more than 300 new cases.

Fs vo bullets:no lexington covid-19 cases source: lexington-fayette county health department new cases: 3 ... the is one of a handful of times the city has seen more than 300 cases since the start of the pandemic in march.

The 330 new covid-19 cases brings the city's overall total to 24,680.

The lexington fayette-county health department says there were no new deaths.... leaving the total at 165.

We've talked a lot about the doctors and nurses saving lives through the pandemic... but what about the people cleaning and sanitizing?

Abc 36's alex king explains how important the job can be.

Chase: "we've trained for this.

We have policies and procedures in place, let get those out.

Let's get things implemented."

When covid-19 began to spread... chase giboney says the environmental services department at uk hospital jumped into communicable disease mode.

Chase: "a full clean every day... usually in the morning and then they'll receive an evening freshen."

He says that's going back over high touched areas...some public spaces can be cleaned three to twelve times a day.

The environmental services department has a little over four hundred employees working to keep patients, doctors, nurses and visitors safe.

Chase: "while we're not directly in there giving care, we're not taking vitals, but we're providing a clean environment.

If someone were to come into a hospitala nd get an infection... i mean it's one of any number of pathogens can cause illness and hurt your road to recovery."

He says some of that is up to you.

His teams can clean the hospital...but you need to clean your home.

Owner of top mops cleaning maryann miller says the pandemic has kept her employees busy.

Maryann: "we've noticed with our customers, people are using their homes now than they ever have been and so that is a big change for us.

They're often home when we're there.

Just trying to follow our systems but be creative in the way that we can help clients have a more relaxed restful life even in the midst of all this."

She says her employees adapted to the major changes by adding in a hospital grade disinfectant...and ppe equipment to keep everyone healthy and safe.

It's a lot of responsibility...but just part of the job for giboney, miller and so many others.

Alex king, abc 36 news.

The last two games have been huge for the cats, especially their play down the stretch, but in both games one key player has been missing...b-j boston.

Against mississippi state, boston did not play a single minute of either overtime.

Bruiser flint chose to ride with davion mintz, devin askew and of course dontaie allen.

The same goes for tuesday.

Boston didn't play the last 7 or so minutes of the game against vanderbilt.

The once projected lottery pick is struggling.

He's 11 for 30 from the field in the last three games and he hasn't made a three since the notre dame game.

The u-k women are back in action tonight we will talk about them also u-k football has c1 3 hired another assistant coach.

Get to know jemal singleton later in sports.

After several leadership changes in its department following the death of breonna taylor.... the louisville metro police department has a new chief.

But coming up later... see why that announcement sent dozens of people into the streets to protest.

L3: still ahead white line one line two but before we head to break.... here's lisa robertson with a few steals and c1 3 deals for you.

Lsad touchscreen purse script well, let me tell you what's going on.

This is an idea that you're gonna say, "why didn't i think of that?"

This is the touch screen purse, and right now,we're all trying to be as clean as possible, simplify our lives as much as possible, be as organized as much as possible, really be aware of our surroundings.

You know how that goes?

This is such a fabulous idea, because when i leave the house, i have to have my phone.

Now, oh my gosh!

I need my hands- do i put my phone down?

Eh, eh, no!

I have it!

This touch screen purse has a great place to put my phone in the back, but here's the unbelievable part.

This really works!

Oh my gosh!

I love it.

It works with all different sizes of phones and the phone can be in the case.

And you have space for keys and readers and lip gloss and whatever you wanna have in there, which i have all my stuff in there, so it's all good to go.

I'm not the only one who thinks it's a great idea.

Lori greiner from "shark tank," who is a sweetheart, by the way, think it's a great idea as well.

We have different patterns and different colors that you can definitely have them to match different outfits.

But now when you leave the house, you're not gonna have to go, "oh no, i don't wanna put my phone down on the table and walk away.

Oh no, i have too many things in my hand," right?

How easy and streamlined and efficient is your life voila!

Cross body, rfid protection, adjustable, all the technology you want,and it's gonna work with any of the phones that you use.

By the way, it's also 20% :adlibon: chelsea wraps now ..it's time to c c1 3 :adliboff: for years... it was just another rock in her garden... c1 3 but coming up... hear how that rock in about to bring a british woman a whole lot of cash!

C1 3 has a new chief.

But the announcement that former atlanta police chief erika shields will head the department is not sitting well with many.

Shields stepped down from her role as atlanta's police chief after police shot rayshard brooks last year.

Jerrica valtierra reports that's why many say they were out last night in louisville... protesting the choice.

L3: abc 36 news white shots fired during protest over newly-named police chief louisville 1:03-1:07 l3: abc chief louisville l3: abc 36 news white jerrica valtierra louisville this is the third leadership change within the department c1 3 following months of unrest and calls for racial justice and police reform in the wake of the fatal shooting of breonna taylor.

The tenth ranked kentucky women's basketball team is in for another battle tonight.

We're previewing their game against eighth ranked texas a&m.

Also head coach mark stoops has made another hire to his staff.

We will get to know running backs coach and special team coordinator jemal singleton coming up in sports.

Sp- time to get up, sweetie.

- most people might not think about all the little things you do everyday, but for me, just being able to do those little things is the best part of my day.

Ready, mom!

It hasn't been easy, but sometimes, the hardest things in life, have the best rewards.

And it's all because of my amazing friends at the shriners hospitals for children and people like you who support them every month.

When you call the number on your screen and just give $19 a month, you'll be helping other kids like me do the amazing things that make up the best part of our day because a shriners hospital is more than just a hospital, it's... - where my back is better.

- where my legs get stronger.

- where i get to be a kid.

- where it's the best part of my day.

- with your gift of just $19 a month, only 63 cents a day, we'll send you this adorable love to the rescue blanket as a thank you.

- please, go online to loveshriners.org right now on your phone or computer to send your love to the rescue today.

- will you send your love to the rescue today?

- thank you.

- thank you.

- thank you for giving.

- 'cause at shriners hospitals for children, going to the hospital is like going to see family.

It really is the best part of my day.

- did you know there is a shriners hospitals for children right here in lexington?

Please, call or go online right now to give.

If operators are busy, please wait patiently or go to loveshriners.org.

C1 3 fluke...pendleton county's own dontaie allen can play.

He followed up that 23 point performance by dropping 14 against vanderbilt.

He knocked down two threes.

One of the biggest worries with playing allen was how he'd do on the defense end.

Coach cal says if playing allen means getting buckets on offense, but struggling on defense...he'll take it..

The 10th ranked u-k women return to the court tonight.

They are in college station taking on 8th ranked texas c1 3 a&m.

Tipoff set for 8:30 on s-e-c network.

It will be the cats' third-straight game against a top-15 ranked opponent and their second of those that'll be on the road.

The cats went to starkville and came home with a win over mississippi state...what can the team take from that game to help them tonight?

Mark stoops has now made his third hire this off season.

Meet kentucky's new c1 3 running backs coach and special teams coordinator...jemal singleton.

Just like stoops' other hires...he has n-f-l experience.

Singleton has coached in the n-f-l for the last five seasons.

He spent the last two seasons as running backs coach with the bengals.

Before that he was running backs coach and special teams coordinator with arkansas.

Having an n-f-l gig is nice...so why did singleton decide to come to lexington?

Fs lotto mm:jackpot amounts december 7, 2021 $490 million friday $470 million saturday c1 3 a woman in england thought a c1 3 she looked a little closer.

L3: abc 36 news white garden rock turns out to be roman relic worth $20,000 england that's when she noticed the rock had a laurel wreath carved into its face ...and a greek inscription.

Turns out the rock was actually an ancient roman marble slab.

An archaeologist dated it to the second century.

Artifacts like this came to england in the 18th and 19th centuries when aristocrats would tour europe.

But how it ended up in a nondescript garden is a mystery.

The stone is being sold next month... with a pre-sale estimate of up to 20-thousand dollars.

Ahead... more on the fallout follwing yesterday's attack on the nation's capitol.

And... a spectacular unveiling.

The company behind this display.

Jason wr c1 3 violent protests yesterday in washington, dc.

A violent mob of pro-trump supporters.... seized the capitol.... some wearing body armor... pushing past barricades... and making it all the way to the senate floor... and speaker pelosi's office...you and i both remarked yesterday at the photo of the protester with his feet up on her desk.

Critics in both political parties accusing president trump of inciting the rioters, and now, there are growing calls for trump to be removed from office -- even with just under two weeks left in his term.

Andrew dymburt has more on the aftermath in our top story at 5:30.

L3: top story white report: trump officals/lawmakers discuss his removal more cabinet members defect; t ... l3: top story white rep.

Adam kinzinger (r) illinois l3: top story white rep.

Nancy pelosi (r) illinois speaker of the house l3: top white andrew dymburt abc news after a night of lawlessness in the nation's capital -- nats congress finally ratifying the electoral college vote cementing joe biden's victory, on becoming the next president of the united states.

Nats/sot: "joe r.

Biden, jr. of the state of delaware has received 306 votes."

In what is traditionally a purely ceremonial process -- the joint- session of congress was marred by a violent pro-trump mob who stormed the capitol.

Following president trump's speech repeating his false claims of voter fraud, the violent extremists followed his instructions.

Sot: trump speech yesterday 11am: "we're gonna walk to the capitol."

The rioters some have described as domestic terrorists -- breaching barricades with ease.

Even appearing to get help from and taking selfies with some capitol police officers.

President-elect biden blasting trump and the angry mob that seized the capitol, but also the law enforcement response.

Biden sot: "don't dare call them protesters.they were a riotous mob."

The trump fanatics stormed the capitol, confronting police inside the halls of congress, some waving confederate flags, one even making it to speaker nancy pelosi's office.

Vice president pence and other lawmakers -- whisked away by security.

Others left hiding in closets and under desks.

Sot rep.

Nancy mace: "it's wrong and we've got to rebuild our nation."

The attempted coup -- taking a deadly turn.

Four people died -- 3 from medical emergencies and one woman was shot and killed by police after she was allegedly part of the mob trying to force their way into the house chamber.

Police also recovering two working pipe bombs at the republican and democratic party headquarters -- later safely detonating them.

After the dust settled on one of democracy's darkest days -- a bipartisan group of congressional leaders blaming one person for inciting the chaos: donald trump.

Sot: sot: adam kinzinger: "the president caused this.

The president is unfit and the president is unwell."

And now, growing calls from republican leaders to invoke the 25th amendment to remove trump from office.

Just 13 days before his term expires.

Pelosi: "a very dangerous person who should not continue in office."

Capitol police say they arrested 14 people -- local dc police arresting 52 more.

Some of those arrested were carrying illegal guns and weapons according to dc metro police.

The department of justice says charges are coming today.

Andrew dymburt, abc news, washington.

Ots image:left calls to resign hal rogers - primary.jpg there are calls today for representative hal rogers to resign.

Rogers was the only representative from kentucky to vote against certifying election results.

In a statement... the kentucky democratic party says roger's "no" vote "enabled and emboldened the mob" that stormed the capitol wednesday.

Fs txt quote:ky democratic party on rep.

Hal rogers' vote ..

"if hal rogers wants to side with domestic te ... the party goes on to say quote: "if hal rogers wants to side with domestic terrorists, he should resign from congress immediately and let someone else represent his district."

End quote.

Fs txt quote:u.s. rep.

Hal rogers on voting against certifying biden "i received hundreds of calls and ema ... rogers... however... says he is standing by his vote in a statement released today.

He says quote: "i received hundreds of calls and emails from people across southern and eastern kentucky questioning the integrity of the presidential election in other states.

Every american should have confidence in knowing that every fair vote is accurately counted."

End quote.

There are also calls for a west virginia lawmaker to resign.... after he took video of himself storming the u.s. capitol with other trump supporters wednesday.

L3: abc 36 news white w.

Virginia lawmaker accused of participating in riot republican delegate derrick evans posted video on his social media page ... which was later taken down.... showing him wearing a helmet and trying to breach the door of the capitol building.

Lawmakers from other states also traveled to the nation's capital to protest the results of the electoral college on wednesday but it's unclear if any of them also tried to force their way into the capitol.

The laurel county sheriff's office is hoping a cash reward will lead them to a man wanted in connection to a murder.

L3: abc 36 news white reward offered for arrest of murder suspect we told you earlier this week about the search for freddy scalf junior.

Investigators released these picutres... saying he may look like any of these previous mug shots.

The sheriff's office say a $500 cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

They believe scalf was involved in the murder of jeremy caldwell... found dead last month in a parking lot near london.

Full mug:murder arrests laurel county ashley lewis robert gray ashley lewis mugshot.jpg robert gray 2.png &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; police also offered a reward for ashley lewis.... another suspect in the case.

She was arrested last week.

Authorities arrested a third suspect robert gray... three days after caldwell's murder.

Ots image:left covid-19 bill coronavirus 10.jpg kentucky's house republicans have passed a bill that would keep the governor from from temporarily closingscg the pandemic.

L3: abc 36 news white hb1: schools &amp; businesses can stay open during pandemic republican-led house pass ... house bill one allows businesses and schools to stay open during the pandemic if they meet c-d-c guidelines.

This is one of several bills introduced this legislative session that looks to limit the power of the governor.

The bill now heads to the senate where it is expected to pass.

Both chambers are led by republicans.

Ots image:right lexington covid-19 cases coronavirus 5.jpg lexington is seeing one of its largest single-day jumps in covid cases... with more than 300 new cases.

Fs vo bullets:no lexington covid-19 cases source: lexington-fayette county health department new cases: 3 ... the is one of a handful of times the city has seen more than 300 cases since the start of the pandemic in march.

The 330 new covid-19 cases brings the city's overall total to 24,680.

The lexington fayette-county health department says there were no new deaths.... leaving the total at 165.

Ots image:left schools reopening education.jpg two school districts have announced their plans to return to school.

Fs img txt bullets:no schools district announce return to school education.jpg madison county: ..

... madison county schools is planning to return to in- person instruction on wednesday, january 20 for all pre-school and k- through 12 student.

The districts say it will be operating on a hybrid plan... with students doing on- line and in-person learning.

And montgomery county schools says it will return on tuesday, january 19th.

It too will be under a hybrid plan for students.

Burger king's branding is getting a whopper of a makeover.

Details on the fast food giant's first logo change in more than two decades.

Also ahead... the changes american airlines says it is making in the wake of the attack on the u-s capitol wednesday.

Weather reopen :adlibon: jason wraps :adliboff: american airlines says it will not serve alcohol on its flights to and from c1 3 washington, d-c.

L3: consumer news white american airlines won't serve alcohol on dc flights the airline made the announcement wednesday.... saying flight attendants have reported quote: "politically motivated aggression towards other passengers and crew."

American airlines also plans to increase staffing at airports in the d-c area.

It says the policy change is a precautionary measure.

L3: consumer news white macy's to close 45 more stores macy's is closing 45 more of its iconic department stores by the middle of 20- 21.

The retail giant announced it would close 125 stores over the next couple of years.

Macy's has three stores in kentucky.... one in the fayette mall.

The company has not released a list of the locations that are closing... so it's unclear if any kentucky stores will close.

L3: consumer news white burger king is changing its logo fast food giant burger king is changing its logo for the first time in more than two decades.

The updated logo ditches the blue curve burger king has used since 19-99.

The company says the refreshed look emulates an old logo used from 19-69 to 19-99.

The full roll out of burger king's 19- thousand global restaurants will take several years and includes new food packaging, new employee uniforms, and new signage in remodeled restaurants.

L3: consumer news white kia unveils new logo in grand display kia motors has also redesigned its logo and the south korean automaker took to the skies to show it off.

The company sent 303 drones into the air that launched hundreds of fireworks in a synchronized display.

That display ended with the drones flying together to shape the new logo.

Kia believes its show set a new guinness world record for the "most unmanned aerial vehicles launching fireworks simultaneously."

Kia also has a new slogan... "movement that inspires."

Kim-ye appears to be no more-yeh.

Why the divorce between kim kardashian west and kanye west could be a complicated one.

Plus... burglars target the home of a hip hop mogul dr. dre.

And see why this burglary case really is a case of adding insult to injury.

Taylor mcneil: hi folks, i'm taylor mcneil c1 3 taylor mcneil: hi folks, i'm taylor mcneil with s&s tire on richmond road.

Today we're here to talk about grades of oil and how to choose what's best the 3,000vehicle.

The days of mile conventional oil change are disappearing in favor of a full synthetic oil that will give you industry standards 7,500 to 10,000 miles in between oil changes, which may seem expensive, but in the long run is best for your vehicle.

An engine can get very hot.

The point to a full synthetic oil is to decrease that heat, extending the longevity of yourmotor.taylor mcneil: another benefit of full synthetic oil is going 7,500 to 10,000 miles in between oil changes, which will decrease the amount of times you need to come to a service center.

Most new vehicles are going the way of full synthetic oil, which will cost you more per oil change, but we'll save you money in the long run.

I'm taylor mcneil from s&s tire richmond road, and that's our tip of the day from under the hood.speaker 2: now at s&s tire, buy four continental or general tires and get four free oil changes.

Fs lotto mm:jackpot amounts c1 3 mogul dr. dre's home as he continues to recover in the hospital.

Dre..... whose real name is andre young... was taken to the hospital this week for a possible brain aneurysm.

While he was hospitalized.... l-a police say four people... believed to be part of a burglary ring... tried to get inside his brentwood home.

Police say officers stopped them before anything was taken from the home.

All four were arrested.

Dre posted on instagram that he feels great and expects to be out of the hospital soon.

L3: entertainment news white report: kim and kanye are divorcing it appears to be the end for kim and kanye.

Reports say the two... who married in 20-14... are heading for divorce.... after kim hired the divorce attorney.

Sources say the marriage has been in trouble for some time and that the two were going through counseling.

And it could be a complicated divorce.

The two have four children and are said to have a combined worth of more than $2 billion.

L3: entertainment news white neil young selling part of song catalog neil young is the latest classic rocker to sell at least part of his song catalog.

Young is selling 50 percent of his catalog to hip- gnosis songs and includes some of his greatest hits like heart of gold,' rockin' in the free world' and cinnamon girl.'

The terms of the deal were not released.

The company also says it made a deal for lindsey buckingham's works.

Bob dylan and stevie nicks recently announced similar deals with different companies... with dylan getting $300 million for his songs and nicks getting $1000 million for hers.

L3: entertainment news white katie couric said to be next interim host of "jeopardy" katie couric will reportedly be the next interim host of jeopardy.... following ken jennings.

She'll be behind the podium for a week.

The final show featuring alex trebek as host airs friday.

Trebek died of cancer in november.

The episodes featuring jennings start monday.

Ken burns is getting a lifetime achievement award from the professional photographers of america.

Burns is known for using still photographs in his documentaries.... such as "the civil war," "baseball," "jazz and "the national parks: america's best idea."

Be sure to stay with us.... your top stories of the day are coming up after the break.

Jason z3z3zvzv zuz z1616fz y3y3uyzvuy y y1616fyfy c1 3 resigning?

Who's calling for the president's removal?

The latest after the attack on the capitol.

L3: coming up white hospital heroes and...the heroes with the mops and sanitizer keeping hospitals clean.

L3: coming up white new coach why uk's new running backs coach and special teams coordinator wanted to come to kentucky.

### welcome in.

I'm tom kenny.

We thank you for joining us this evening.

And i'm veronica jean seltzer.

It's much quieter right now in washington d-c ... after a mob of pro- trump supporters held a violent assault yesterday on the u-s capitol.

But the chorus of those calling for president trump's removal from office is growing louder... including from members of his own party.

There are also more defections from his cabinet.... and now... there's word trump's senior administration officials are talking about invoking the 25th amendment.

Here's the latest in tonight's top story at six.

L3: top story white report: trump officals/lawmakers discuss his removal more cabinet members defect; t ... cabinet member elaine chao... who served as transportation secretary and is the wife of senator mitch mcconnell...announ ced she was resigning her post following wednesday's violent attack at the capitol... incited by the president.

She joins several other white house officials have resigned.... including trump's former chief of staff and current special envoy to northern ireland and his deputy national security advisor.

The associated press reports senior trump administration officials have began the discussions about the need to invoke the 25th amendment... which allows for the forceful removal of a president from power by his own cabinet.

Lawmakers on both sides... including democratic senator chuck schumer and republican representative adam kinzinger... calling for the vice president and cabinet to act... saying the president poses a threat to national security if he stays in office.

L3: top story white rep.

Adam kinzinger (r) illinois all indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself.

It is for that reason i call on the vice president and member of the cainet to make sure the next two weeks are safe for the american people and that we have a sane capitain of the ship.

L3: top story white report: trump officals/lawmakers discuss his removal more cabinet members defect; t ... and more fallout.... the president has been shut out of his facebook and instagram accounts for the rest of his presidency..

Facebook founder mark zuckerberg says... after the president incited a mob and touched off a deadly riot... the risk of allowing him to use the platform is too great.

Twitter also temporarily blocked the president's account... but there's no word on how long he will remain blocked.

Atkentucky's capitol today.... increased police presence... one day after the violence in washington d-c.

Boxes:1x1 abc 36 studio frankfort location three location four abc 36's bobbi mcswine is live now in frankfort.

Bobbi... you told me earlier you saw more troopers there today than you have all week.

Right now i see two troopers behind me...they...and others...have been here since i got here around 1:30...and likely long before that.

I drove around the capitol earlier and saw more troopers...some parked...others circling the capitol.

I've reached out to kentucky state police, but haven't heard back yet.

But this comes after the violent protesting and rioting we saw in washington d.c.

Wednesday.

I spoke with a man who works in the capitol annex building.

He says he's lived in frankfort his whole life and hopes nothing like what happened in the nation's capitol happens here...but he can see prejudice causing tensions to rise.

L3: abc 36 news white james samuel lives in frankfort james samuel, lives in frankfort: "i mean i say it will later on, but right now it's pretty calm.

Violence.

You can talk it out if you figure it's going to go that far.

That's what i would do."

The chaos in d.c.

Also caused governor andy beshear to postpone his state of the commonwealth originally scheduled for wednesday.

That'll start tonight at 7...you can hear a recap tonight on abc 36 news at 11.

Live in frankfort... bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

### ots image:right covid-19 bill coronavirus 10.jpg kentucky's house republicans have passed a bill that will keep the governor from from temporarily closing schools and businesses during the pandemic.

L3: abc 36 news white hb1: schools &amp; businesses can stay open during pandemic republican-led house pass ... house bill one allows businesses and schools to stay open during the pandemic if they meet c-d-c guidelines.

This is one of several bills introduced this legislative session that looks to limit the power of the governor.

The bill now heads to the senate where it is expected to pass.

Both chambers are led by republicans.

Ots image:left lexington covid-19 cases coronavirus 5.jpg lexington is seeing one of its largest single-day jumps in covid cases... with more than 300 new cases.

Fs vo bullets:no lexington covid-19 cases source: lexington-fayette county health department new cases: 3 ... the is one of a handful of times the city has seen more than 300 cases since the start of the pandemic in march.

The 330 new covid-19 cases brings the city's overall total to 24,680.

The lexington fayette-county health department says there were no new deaths.... leaving the total at 165.

We know doctors and nurses are heroes...saving lives through the pandemic... but there's another group...quietly helping fight.

Their tools?

Mops and sanitizer.

Abc 36's alex king explains how important hospital housekeeping crews are.

Chase: "we've trained for this.

We have policies and procedures in place, let get those out.

Let's get things implemented."

When covid-19 began to spread... chase giboney says the environmental services department at uk hospital jumped into communicable disease mode.

Chase: "a full clean every day... usually in the morning and then they'll receive an evening freshen."

He says that's going back over high touched areas...some public spaces can be cleaned three to twelve times a day.

The environmental services department has a little over four hundred employees working to keep patients, doctors, nurses and visitors safe.

Chase: "while we're not directly in there giving care, we're not taking vitals, but we're providing a clean environment.

If someone were to come into a hospitala nd get an infection... i mean it's one of any number of pathogens can cause illness and hurt your road to recovery."

He says some of that is up to you.

His teams can clean the hospital...but you need to clean your home.

Owner of top mops cleaning maryann miller says the pandemic has kept her employees busy.

Maryann: "we've noticed with our customers, people are using their homes now than they ever have been and so that is a big change for us.

They're often home when we're there.

Just trying to follow our systems but be creative in the way that we can help clients have a more relaxed restful life even in the midst of all this."

She says her employees adapted to the major changes by adding in a hospital grade disinfectant...and ppe equipment to keep everyone healthy and safe.

It's a lot of responsibility...but just part of the job for giboney, miller and so many others.

Alex king, abc 36 news.

The last two games have been huge for the cats, especially their play down the stretch, but in both games one key player has been missing...b-j boston.

Against mississippi state, boston did not play a single minute of either overtime.

Bruiser flint chose to ride with davion mintz, devin askew and of course dontaie allen.

The same goes for tuesday.

Boston didn't play the last 7 or so minutes of the game against vanderbilt.

The once projected lottery pick is struggling.

He's 11 for 30 from the field in the last three games and he hasn't made a three since the notre dame game.

The u-k women are back in action tonight we will talk about c1 3 them also u-k football has hired another assistant coach.

Get to know jemal singleton later in sports.

The state is reporting close to 5,000 new coronavirus cases today.... the second day we have seen a number that large.

Fs vo bullets:no ky covid-19 cases new cases: 4,911 new deaths: 37 total deaths: 2,843 positivity ... according to the governors office.... there were 4,911 new cases.

This puts the total number of cases over the past two days at more than 10,000.

There were also 37 new deaths.... raising the total number of deaths to 2,843.

The state's positivity rate is also at 11-point-nine.

After several leadership changes in its department following the death of breonna taylor.... the louisville metro police department has a new chief.

But... see why that announcement sent dozens of people into the streets to protest.

L3: still ahead white line one line two right now it's time for some local steals and deals.

Here's lisa robertson.

C1 3 lsad benjilock script well, in today's world where we really take the securityof our loved ones seriously, there's a great company out there called benjilock, andyou've seen them on "shark tank" and they've had great ideas, but this is their newestgreat idea and this is one that's actually going to improve the security ofyour home three different ways.

Robbie cabral is the founder of benjilock and i am so glad that he's actually joining us today totell us all about it.

Uh, at the time that i created the invention, i wasbasically unemployed.

So i started going to the gym and all of a sudden, anidea popped in i noticed how people were using their lockers on a daily basis.and someone left their key inside the locker and i said to myself, "wow.how come there's just not a lock that you can open with your fingerprint butalso with a key?"

And then that led me to the "shark tank" show,and then from there now, the technology, now you're able to see it, uh,manufactured, distribution in-in-in plenty of different products, not only fromthe padlock, but now the door lock and hopefully it continues, uh, extendinginto a big family.

To everyone at local steals and deals, thank you so much forsupporting this journey.

I truly appreciate it.

Thank you for keeping theamerican dream alive.

Robbie, thank you so much.

We lovepartnering with benjilock, and i love this idea because you don't have tofumble with your keys if you can use your thumbprint or a code.

Right now, onlocalsteals.com, this is 20% off, and i love the fact that it's something youcan do at home by yourself.

You're gonna love it.

Z3z3zvzv zvz z1616fz zvy3zvvyvy16 y16fyfy z3z3zvzv zvz z1616fz zvy3zvvyvy16 y16fyfy zvy3zvvyvy16 y16fyfy c1 3 has a new chief.

But the announcement that former atlanta police chief erika shields will head the department is not sitting well with many.

Shields stepped down from her role as atlanta's police chief after police shot rayshard brooks last year.

Jerrica valtierra reports that's why many say they were out last night in louisville... protesting the choice.

L3: abc 36 news white shots fired during protest over newly-named police chief louisville 1:03-1:07 l3: abc chief louisville l3: abc 36 news white jerrica valtierra louisville this is the third leadership change within the department following months of unrest and calls for racial justice and police reform in the wake of the fatal shooting of this is the third leadership change within the department following months of unrest and calls c1 3 this is the third leadership change within the department following months of unrest and calls within the department following months of unrest and calls c1 3 for racial justice and police reform in the wake of the fatal shooting of breonna taylor.

The tenth ranked kentucky women's basketball team is in for another battle tonight.

We're previewing their game against eighth ranked texas a&m.

Also head coach mark stoops has made another hire to his staff.

We will get to know running backs coach and special team coordinator jemal singleton coming up in sports.

C1 3 county's own dontaie allen can play.

He followed up that 23 point performance by dropping 14 against vanderbilt.

He knocked down two threes.

One of the biggest worries with playing allen was how he'd do on the defense end.

Coach cal says if playing allen means getting buckets on offense, but struggling on defense...he'll take it..

The 10th ranked u-k women return to the court tonight.

They are in college station taking on 8th ranked texas c1 3 a&m.

Tipoff set for 8:30 on s-e-c network.

It will be the cats' third-straight game against a top-15 ranked opponent and their second of those that'll be on the road.

The cats went to starkville and came home with a win over mississippi state...what can the team take from that game to help them tonight?

Mark stoops has now made his third hire this off season.

Meet kentucky's new running backs c1 3 coach and special teams coordinator...jemal singleton.

Just like stoops' other hires...he has n-f-l experience.

Singleton has coached in the n-f-l for the last five seasons.

He spent the last two seasons as running backs coach with the bengals.

Before that he was running backs coach and special teams coordinator with arkansas.

Having an n-f-l gig is nice...so why did singleton decide to come to lexington?

Fs lotto mm:jackpot amounts december 7, 2021 $490 million friday $470 million saturday :adlibon: c1 3 massive security breakdown now under investigation.

Coming up.

Hospital cleaning crews say > tonight, the fallout after one of the darkest days in u.s. history.

The mob storming the u.s. capitol, fueled by president trump's own words, telling them