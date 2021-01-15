Strangers rushed out in freezing conditions to help a hearse up a hill after it got stuck in the snow

This heart-warming video shows the moment a group of strangers rushed out in freezing conditions to help a hearse up a hill after it got stuck in the snow.Michelle Mulcahy, 40, watched from her living room as a group of kind-hearted men helped the hearse along its way in a moment which "restored her faith in humanity".The hearse was carrying a coffin to the nearby Rotherham Crematorium, just up the hill, before the snowy conditions brought the vehicle to a sudden standstill. The footage, filmed yesterday (Thurs) at around 11am, shows the group of men pushing the hearse up the road towards the crematorium.Yorkshire was draped in heavy snow over the last two days which left roads in "total chaos" with many motorists stranded in the icy conditions.Mum-of-two Michelle said that the act of kindness reminded her of the "true community spirit" which has been sometimes forgotten due to Covid.Michelle, from Rotherham, South Yorks., said: "I thought it was so lovely that people were helping."Roads were in total chaos due to the snow so it was really nice of people to pull through together."The world is the way it is at the moment, people are avoiding people but these people have helped this hearse up the road - it's just beautiful."It really shows the community spirit which exists. "Seeing that yesterday, it was young and old, all helping out.

It was obviously a difficult day as it was a funeral but it was a small moment which means so much."The crematorium is near my back garden.

But this is a really big hill.

I don't know how far they pushed it from but I think they managed to get it up. "I thought it was lovely and it was nice to see them all at the end just appreciating each other for what they've done.

I'm sure it meant the world to the families involved. "This has been a bad year already, and on top of last year, this has restored my faith in humanity.

It was so heart-warming. "It really melted my heart."