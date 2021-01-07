Schumer Says He'll Fire Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, House Sergeant-at-Arms Resigns

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made the statement about Michael C.

Stenger on Thursday.

If Senate Sergeant Arms Stenger hasn’t vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate, Sen Chuck Schumer, (D-NY) Minority Leader, via 'The New York Times'.

Schumer's comments come a day after a pro-Trump mob descended upon the U.S. Capitol, overtaking the entire building.

The pro-Trump insurgents interrupted the Electoral College certification of President-elect Joe Biden.

The responsibilities of the Sergeant-at-Arms of each house of Congress are related to the security of the chambers and Capitol offices.

Stenger has been the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms since 2018, after a 35-year career in the Secret Service.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul D.

Irving will resign from the station.

Pelosi called for the resignation of Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund as well, who she said "hasn't even called us since this happened."