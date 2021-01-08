Skip to main content
Friday, January 8, 2021

Democrat Sharice Davids says cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

Credit: KMBC
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 1 views
U.S. Rep.

Sharice Davids is calling for the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

REPORTER: IN LESS THAN TWOWEEKS, THE SAME STEPS A MOB OFRIOTERS SCALED AT THE U.S.CAPITOL WEDNESDAY WILL HOST THEINAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT JOEBIDEN.BUT UNTIL THEN, KANSASREPRESENTATIVE SHARICE DAVIDS,SAYS DONALD TRUMP SHOULD NOTREMAIN PRESIDENT.

