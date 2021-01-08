Democrat Sharice Davids says cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump

U.S. Rep.
Sharice Davids is calling for the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.
REPORTER: IN LESS THAN TWOWEEKS, THE SAME STEPS A MOB OFRIOTERS SCALED AT THE U.S.CAPITOL WEDNESDAY WILL HOST THEINAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT JOEBIDEN.BUT UNTIL THEN, KANSASREPRESENTATIVE SHARICE DAVIDS,SAYS DONALD TRUMP SHOULD NOTREMAIN PRESIDENT.
