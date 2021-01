Dow, S&P 500 Close At Record Highs On Heels If Democratic Win In Georgia

The US equity indexes closed at record highs on Thursday.

Analysts look to the Democrats' victories in the Georgia Senate runoffs as a factor in the surge.

Experts say the dual victories in the Georgia Senate runoffs pave the way for sweeping fiscal support in early 2021.

The S&P 500 was up 1.5% at 3,803.79.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 212 points higher at 31,041.13, up 0.7%.

While the Nasdaq composite saw an uptick of 2.6% at 13,067.48.