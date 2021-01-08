Olivia Wilde And Shia Clashed On Set Of Music Video

THR reports that Oliva Wilde and Shia LaBeouf clashed while making the music video for Rainey Qualley's "Love Me Like You Hate Me." Wilde was its original director and LaBeouf starred in it opposite Rainey's sister, Margaret Qualley.

Wilde was given a deadline to hand in an edit of the video.

Before then, LaBeouf sent in his own version.

LeBeouf was insistent they go with his cut.

He was also condescending to Wilde, telling her jazz musicians "know when not to play." The director replied to an email chain simply saying, "I'm out," sources told the trade.

The two clashed earlier, when Wilde fired LeBeouf from the film "Don't Worry Darling."