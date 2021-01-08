The FBI raided homes of state lawmakers and staffers, including Rep.

U.s. attorney's office confirms that fbi agents have been searching the homes and offices of state lawmakers.

That's right emily and andrew----a u-s attorney spokesman confirmed the searches on friday included the homes and offices of former g-o-p house speaker glen casada and state representative robin smith.

Our c-b-s affiliate w-t-v-f says that f-b-i agents were in the halls of the cordell hull building in downtown nashville where the legislative offices are located.

Four tennessee legislative members were involved in the search.

According to the associated press governor bill lee told reporters he had spoken to current house speaker cameron sexton about the searches, describing them as quote "fbi raids."

Tennessee speaker of the house cameron sexton says that he has been in contact with the federal authorities since he became speaker.

"on the advice of both ethics and legal counsel, i am placing everyone that was subject to the execution of today's search warrants on administrative leave until further notice."

We have reached out to other state officials who declined to comment due to lack of information.

