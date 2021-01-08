Elvis Presley fans visit the birthplace to celebrate his 86th birthday

Fans from all over the country traveled to Tupelo today to visit the birthplace of the King of Rock and Roll.

The king of rock and roll would have been 86th today.

Lots of people came to tupelo to celebrate his birthday despite the ongoing pandemic... wtva's chelsea brown spoke with a visitor about how she became an elvis fan.

Nannette zimmerivner, texas visitor "i don't remember not being an elvis fan" nannette zimmeriver is visiting from texas.

She said her love of elvis came from her father.

"he raised me right, i remember he bought our first color television so we could watch the 68 special."

For the past seven or eight years, she met up with some friends from different states.

They all met memphis to celebrate elvis's birthday.

They will always drive from memphis to tupelo to see where it all began.

"i also like the journey from memphis to here, you can see what a big step it was for his family."

The coronavirus limited the number of visitors.

There was still fans from accross the contry there today.

Elvis presley birthplace workers did not have any sort of