PUA Problem: Claimant says $15,000 back payment transaction never landed in bank account

FAMILIAR WITH THE WORDS "INPROGRESS." "MY CLAIMS WERE INPROGRESS MODE PENDING ALL THEWAY SINCE I FILED IN MARCH TONOW." MARTIN BEGAN FILINGWEEKLY CLAIMS WITH THE PUAPROGRAM IN LATE MARCH AFTER THECOMPANY HE WORKED FOR SHUTDOWN.SO BEGAN A MONTHS-LONG PROCESSOF TRYING TO GET PAYMENTS..WITHLITTLE PROGRESS."FIRST I GOT A MESSAGE FROMTHEM SAYING THEY NEEDED TOVERIFY MY IDENTITY, THIS IS ITHINK BACK IN JULY." MARTINSAYS HE SUBMITTED THE FORMSTHAT VERY DAY.A MONTH LATER, HE GOT ANOTHERVERIFICATION REQUEST, THIS TIMETHROUGH THE THIRD-PARTY SYSTEMID ME."AND THEN I GOT ANOTHER MESSAGEIN OCTOBER SAYING THAT THEYCOULDN'T VERIFY MY IDENTITY."MARTIN CONTINUED TO JUMPTHROUGH DETR'S HOOPS FOR MONTHSWITHOUT SEEING A DIME.IN THAT TIME, HE COULD NOLONGER MAKE CAR PAYMENTS SO HELOST HIS CAR.HE COULD NO LONGER PAY RENT SOHE MOVED IN WITH HIS FATHER,WHO IS IN HOSPICE CARE.BUT ON DECEMBER 15TH, GOOD NEWSAPPEARED IN HIS PORTAL."I SAW THAT ALL MY WEEKLYPAYMENTS GOING BACK TO MARCHHAD FINALLY SHOWED THEY WERE NOLONGER IN PROGRESS AND THEPAYMENT WAS ISSUED AND THEREWERE TRANSACTION NUMBERS FORTHE PAYMENTS." HE WAITED TO SEETHE PAYMENT LAND IN HIS BANKACCOUNT.BUT THE PAYMENT NEVER CAME.HE CALLED DETR."THEY TOLD ME THE PAYMENT WASRETURNEDBY MY BANK BECAUSE THE ACCOUNTNUMBER WAS INVALID BUT I KNOWTHAT'S NOT TRUE BECAUSE I GOTLAST WEEK'S PAYMENT FOR THE$161 SO I JUST DIDN'T GET THELUMP SUM GOING BACK TO MARCH."IN DECEMBER, HE HAD BEGUNRECEIVING REGULAR WEEKLYPAYMENTS BUT NEVER THE LUMPSUM...WHICH HAD BALLOONED TOMORE THAN $15,000.KTNV REACHED OUT TO DETR ABOUTTHIS ISSUE AND A SPOKESPERSONSAID THE AGENCY DOES NOTCOMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASES BUTSAID THERE IS NO SYSTEM ISSUE.BASED ON THE EXPERIENCE OFOTHER CLAIMANTS, MARTIN'S CASEDOES NOT APPEAR TO BE A ONE-OFFGLITCH.AND MORE THAN A WEEK INTO THENEW YEAR, MARTIN IS STILL