As Lawmakers Feared For Their Lives, FLOTUS Fussed Over Pics Of Old Rugs

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump's adult children have been avoiding the spotlight since the violent events unfolded this week.
And according to Business Insider, a White House source says that Melania is mentally 'checked out' and doesn't want to 'get involved' anymore.
As a mob of Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol on Wednesday, Mrs. Trump chose to focus on finishing a photoshoot for her coffee table book.
The book is about decorative items she's restored in the president's residence since her husband took office four years ago.
A source familiar with the first lady's schedule says Mrs. Trump was busy overseeing the photographing of rugs and other items in the West Wing.