grab the jackets

A couple slightly cooler than normal days before high pressure builds in for upper 70s by the end of the week.

BACK OUT OF THE CLOSET AS SOMECOLD AIR RETURNS TO SOUTHERNARIZONA.

CURRENT TEMPERATURESARE A BIT ON THE CHILLY SIDEEVEN THOUGH HIGH TEMPS WEREAROUND NORMAL TODAY.DAYPLANNER FOR TOMORROW SHOWSA COOLER DAY IN THE LOW 60S.SATELLITE SHOWS A SYSTEMPASSING US BRINGING THE COOLERAIR.

A SYSTEM WILL SWEEPACROSS NEW MEXICO AND CREATESOME GUSTY WIND OVERSOUTHEASTERN ARIZONA.

THESTRONGEST WIND WILL OCCURSATURDAY WITH WEST-NORTHWESTWIND SPEEDS BETWEEN 15 AND 20MPH.

SUNDAY, WE'LL START WITHTEMPERATURES NEAR FREEZING ANDONLY CLIMB INTO THE LOWER 60SFOR THE AFTERNOON.

7 DAYFORECAST SHOWS A SLOW WARMINGTREND WILL RETURN NEXT WEEKAND WE'LL SEE HIGHS IN THELOWER 70S BY THURSDAY.

HAVE AGREAT WEEKEND AND STAY WARM!