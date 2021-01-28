Bernie Sanders Raises $1.8 Million for Charity With Inauguration Meme

On January 20, Bernie Sanders was seen wearing a parka and a pair of handmade mittens at the inauguration of Joe Biden.

His image quickly went viral, with fans and foes alike editing him into anything and everything.

Days later, Sanders himself jumped on the train and created “Chairman Sanders” merchandise, including t-shirts, stickers and sweatshirts.

In the last five days, the now sold-out merchandise has generated over $1.8 million dollars in donations.

The proceeds were given to a variety of Vermont charities including Area Agencies on Aging, Vermont Parent Child Network, Senior Centers in Vermont and Bistate Primary Care.

In a statement to CBS News, Sanders said he and his wife, Jane, were “glad” to have used his “internet fame” to help others.

Jane and I were amazed by all the creativity shown by so many people over the last week, and we're glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need, Bernie Sanders, to CBS News.

Sanders' meme has sparked a number of other charitable endeavors.

Getty Images confirmed that it will donate the proceeds from its part of the "Chairman Sanders" photo licensing agreement to Meals on Wheels of America.

Burton Snowboards, the company that made the jacket Sanders was photographed in, has donated 50 jackets to the Burlington Department for Children and Families.