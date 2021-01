The Man Who Would Be King movie (1975) - Sean Connery, Michael Caine, Christopher Plummer

The Man Who Would Be King movie (1975) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two British former soldiers decide to set themselves up as Kings in Kafiristan, a land where no white man has set foot since Alexander the Great.

Director: John Huston Writers: John Huston, Gladys Hill, Rudyard Kipling Stars: Sean Connery, Michael Caine, Christopher Plummer