Indonesian divers find parts of plane wreckage in Java Sea

Indonesian divers on Sunday located parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500at a depth of 75ft in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed soon after take-off from Jakarta.

Earlier, rescuers pulled outbody parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the ocean’s surface.It remained unclear what had caused the crash.

There was no sign of survivors.