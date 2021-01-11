Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, January 11, 2021

Beloved teen Stella Usiak dies after lengthy cancer fight

Credit: WKBW Buffalo
Duration: 00:25s 0 shares 1 views
Beloved teen Stella Usiak dies after lengthy cancer fight
Beloved teen Stella Usiak dies after lengthy cancer fight

Stella Usiak began fighting leukemia in 2011.

Since then, she has gained thousands of supporters, dubbed Stella's Warriors, due in no small part to her positivity, kindness and courage.

STEFANMYCHAJLIW.AND WE HAVE SADNEWS TO REPORTTONIGHT ABOUT ABELOVED YOUNGWOMAN IN THISCOMMUNITY.STELLA USIAK HASPASSED AWAYAFTER A LENGTHYBATTLE WITHLEUKEMIA.

THE 17-YEAR-OLD GREW ASTRONGFOLLOWING OFSUPPORTERS...CALLED "STELLA'SWARRIORS"... IN NOSMALL PARTBECAUSE OF HERPOSITIVITY ANDKINDNESS IN THEFACE OFADVERSITY.ACCORDING TO THE"FRETTHOLDFUNERAL HO