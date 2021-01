Steve Smith erases Rishabh Pant's guard mark | Fans enraged | Oneindia News

In a viral video, Australia's Steve Smith was caught on the stump camera scuffing up the guard mark of Rishabh Pant during a drinks break.

Did Smith do it on purpose in an attempt to get under Pant's skin?

Watch the video.

#IndVsAus #RishabhPant #SteveSmith