Person hospitalized after being shot by Placer County deputy near Thunder Valley Casino

AT 7 STARTS NOW.GOOD MORNING.

THANK YOU FORJOINING US ON THIS MONDAY.

WECONTINUE TO FOLLOW BREAKINGNEWS.

DEPUTIES ON THE SCENE OFA SHOOTING AT THUNDER VALLEY,FOX FORTY'S OLIVIA DE JANEIROIS LIVE IN LINCOLN WITH THELATEST ON THE HUNT FOR THESUSPECT OLIVIA WHAT ARE YOULEARNING THIS HOUR.MORE NEW INFORMATION FROMOFFICIALS HERE ON SCENE MAYWE'VE LEARNED THAT THE SUSPECTINVOLVED IN THIS WAS AHISPANIC MAN AND HIS LATE 20'SAND WE'RE ALSO LEARNING MOREABOUT WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE THEDEPUTY FIRED HIS WEAPON SO WEUNDERSTAND THAT THIS ALLCASINO IN THE PARKING LOTABOUT 2 MILES FROM WHERE WE'RESTANDING AT THE LANDFILL HEREOFF AND OFFICIALS JUST TOLD USLOT AND WELL THAT DEPUTY WASTALKING TO THE DRIVER.

THEDRIVER STARTED TO LEAVE ANDTHE DEPUTY WAS IN TANGLED INA SHORT DISTANCE BEFORE FIRINGHIS WEAPON INTO THE VEHICLE,WE UNDERSTAND THE DEPUTY FIREDHIS WEAPON AT LEAST 2 TIMESWE'RE TOLD THE DEPUTY WILL BEOKAY.

HE WAS TREATED RELEASEDAND IS ALREADY HOME RESTING.BUT INVESTIGATORS ARE STILLLOOKING INTO WHAT HAPPENEDLEADING UP TO THE SHOOTING WHYTHE TRAFFIC STOP HAPPENED INTHE FIRST PLACE AND IF THATSUSPECT HAD ANY WEAPON OF ANYKIND INSIDE THE VEHICLE.

AFTERTHE SHOOTING HAPPENED IN THETHAT SUSPECT TOOK OFF ANDDIDN'T STOP UNTIL HE REACHEDCLOSE TO THE INTERSECTION HEREAT ATHENS AND AND THAT'S WHERETHE ROAD IS BLOCKED OFF AS YOUCAN SEE RIGHT NEAR THELANDFILL HERE.

OFFICIALS SAYIT APPEARS THE SUSPECT STOPPEDTHE VEHICLE HIMSELF BEFOREDEPUTIES WERE ABLE TO TRACKHIM DOWN TAKEN TO A NEARBYHOSPITAL TO BE TREATED FOR HISGUNSHOT WOUNDS, WE UNDERSTANDTHAT THE SUSPECT IS EXPECTEDTO SURVIVE.NON-LIFE THREATENING AT THISTIME AND OFFICIALS SAY THAT'STHE REASON WHY THE PLACERCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE ISHANDLING THIS INVESTIGATION ONTHEIR OWN TAKE A LISTEN.THE SHOOTING IF THERE'SFATALITY THAT MEANS WE GETMORE PEOPLE INVOLVED SAY THEDISTRICT ATTORNEY'S AS FAR ASWE KNOW AT THIS POINT NOBODY'SBEEN.

PRONOUNCED DEAD.

IT'SJUST THERE'S JUST INJURIES.PROTOCOL IS TO COME OUT.

CLOSEOUT FOR ADMINISTRATIVEOVERVIEW.

INVESTIGATE THESCENE COLLECTING EVIDENCE ANDOPEN IT UP AS SOON AS WE CAN.AND SO THAT'S WHAT THEY'REDOING RIGHT NOW THEY STILLHAVE THE ROADWAY BLOCKED OFFAT ATHENS AND IF YOU WERE ABLETO TURN JUST DOWN THAT STREETTHERE YOU WOULD PROBABLY SEEAS YOU MAY HAVE SEEN IN THEDAMAGE TO THE FRONT END THATIS WHAT OFFICIALS SAY IS THESUSPECT VEHICLE.

THEY SAY THEROADWAY IS BLOCKED OFF FROMNOW THEY'RE WAITING FOR THESUN TO COME UP, SO THEY CAN DOSOME AERIAL SURVEILLANCEGATHER ALL THE EVIDENCE THEYNEED BEFORE THEY CAN OPEN THISBACK UP TO THE PUBLIC.REPORTING LIVE IN LINCOLN