Daily Dividend Report: COKE,CBT,BDGE,EFC,CFBK

On Friday, January 8, 2021, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on February 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2021.

The dividend is payable on March 12, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.

Bridge Bancorp, the holding company for BNB Bank, and Dime Community Bancshares, the holding company for Dime Community Bank, announced the declaration by the Company of a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share.

The dividend will be paid on February 12, 2021 to the Company's shareholders of record as of February 5, 2021.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on February 25, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 29, 2021.

CF Bankshares, the parent of CFBank, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share payable on February 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2021.