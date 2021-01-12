Bill Belichick Declines Presidential Medal of Freedom From Donald Trump

On Monday, the New England Patriots coach responded to recent reports that Donald Trump planned to award him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is meant to recognize individuals who have made “meritorious contributions” to the country.

In his statement, Belichick said that he would not be accepting the medal.

Although he was “flattered” by what the honor represents, Belichick decided “not to move forward with the award” because of last week’s riot at the Capitol by pro-Trump extremists.

Belichick went on to say that one of the “most rewarding” moments of his professional career was the conversations about “social justice, equality and human rights” that occurred in 2020.

For Belichick, “continuing those efforts” is his top priority and “outweighs” the importance of any award he may receive.

Continuing those efforts while remaining true to the people, team and county I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award, Bill Belichick, via Fox News