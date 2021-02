Why A Drugstore Chain May Be Able To Get You Vaccinated Quicker Than Your Own Doctor

In the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the US, many independent doctors offices say they've been left in the dark.

According to Business Insider, they say they don't have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

What's more, they've heard little from the federal or state governments about if or when they might receive doses.

Independent primary care providers have been totally left out of distribution channels and have no line of sight for when they might receive a vaccine supply.

Dr.