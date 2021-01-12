Ohio Board of Ed member organized bus trip to D.C. for “Stop the Steal” rally
Ohio Board of Ed member organized bus trip to D.C. for “Stop the Steal” rally

A state Board of Education member organized a bus trip to Washington D.C.

To participate in a “Stop the Steal” event, which descended into a chaotic, seditious mob raid on the U.S. Capitol as Congress voted to affirm the presidential election.