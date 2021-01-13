House Democrats Plan To Impeach President Trump

On Wednesday, House Democrats plan to hold a vote to impeach President Trump.
If it succeeds, President Trump will become the first president to be impeached twice.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the details.
As the House prepares to vote on impeaching President Donald Trump to condemn his role inciting the riot at the US Capitol, CNN..
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called on Mike Pence to use 25th Amendment to force Mr Trump to leave office early