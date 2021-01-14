Jennifer Lopez's 'Symbolic' 'In the Morning' Video, Ariana Grande's Remix Update & More Top News | Billboard News
Jennifer Lopez premieres the video for “In The Morning” on Triller and Lana Del Rey talks the current state of America and Trump.

Plus, will Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat join Ariana Grande for a "34+35" remix?