CENTRAL PARK DARK movie (2021) - Tom Sizemore, Cybil Lake

CENTRAL PARK DARK movie trailer HD (2021) - Plot synopsis: A one-night stand turns into a never-ending nightmare.

A married doctor has a one-night stand with an unstable woman who jumps out of his window, then begins to torment him, though it's unclear if she is still alive or not.

Written & directed by: Cybil Lake starring Tom Sizemore, Cybil Lake, Margaret Reed