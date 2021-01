Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Charged With Willful Neglect

Rick Snyder has been criminally charged with willful neglect of duty.

The charges come in connection with the Flint water crisis.

Former Michigan health director Nick Lyons is another official also expected to face charges.

The Flint water crisis started in 2014, when the city decided to switch to a new water supply to save costs.

Business Insider reports the water supply the city moved to use, however, was contaminated with lead and other toxins.