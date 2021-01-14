Betty White Reveals How She'll Spend Her 99th Birthday in Quarantine

You probably didn't ask, but I’ll tell you anyway.

What am I doing for my birthday?

[...], Betty White, via 'Today'.

I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day, Betty White, via 'Today'.

'Betty White's Pet Set' debuted in 1971.

The show highlights celebrities who own pets ranging from dogs and cats ... ... to seals and zebras.

In addition to her iconic career, White is well known for her love of animals.

What keeps White going during the COVID-19 pandemic?.

A sense of humor.

Don't take yourself too seriously.

You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself, Betty White, via 'Today'