Oz Exclusive: Jon Gosselin Shares A Message To His Estranged Children Who Are Unaware He Was Diagnosed With Covid

Dr. Oz has an exclusive interview with “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star Jon Gosselin.

Jon makes the stunning announcement to Dr. Oz that he’s fighting a severe case of Covid and was in the hospital for ten days close to death, something that his estranged wife and children are unaware of.